Money And Pride In College Football

Each college football season features match-ups between the two subdivisions of Division I, commonly referred to as the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) and FCS (Football Championship Subdivision). FBS schools compete in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Fiesta Bowl among others. FCS programs crown a national champion with a tournament style playoff format. Another difference is FBS teams can field up to 85 scholarship players, FCS – 63.

This season FCS member Delaware played a game at Virginia Tech. It is part of a five year series the Blue Hens have with schools from the Atlantic Coast Conference. Delaware State has two FBS games on the schedule. The Hornets lost at West Virginia 59-16 in September and will play Nov. 18 at Florida State.

A main attraction for these games on both sides is money. When playing an FCS program, the FBS team can keep a larger percentage of their game day revenue including ticket sales. In exchange, they will pay the FCS school a flat fee that can exceed $500,000. That type of money is a big source of revenue for the athletic department of the smaller school.

There is also a health concern. The general consensus is the FBS players are the top college players in the nation. A sixty minute pounding against FCS players could lead to more injuries. That did not appear to the case in Delaware State’s experience. “We out rushed them (West Virginia), we rushed for 218 they rushed for 217,” Hornets Head Coach Kenny Carter said. “We played good against them physically and they hit some plays on us. We had no injuries and we were excited about playing the game.”