Police Investigating Deadly Crash in Seaford

Posted: 11/14/2017 00:10:00 -05:00
SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that closed an intersection for several hours Monday. 

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Wesley Church Road (CR561) and Cannon Road (SR 18).

According to Delaware State Police, a 31-year-old Seaford woman was driving on Wesley Church Road approaching the intersection when she -- for unknown reasons -- failed to stop at the stop sign and blinking red light. Police said as she went through the intersection, 72-year-old Bridgeville man who was driving east on Cannon Road struck her car. The Seaford woman's car overturned onto its roof after the crash and slid to a stop against a steel light pole, police said.

The woman was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 51-year-old man from Florida, was also transported to the same hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

The Bridgeville man was treated at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. 

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the incident. Police said that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the case. 

The intersection of Wesley Church Road and Cannon Road was closed for approximately three and a half hours during the investigation, police said. 

 

 

