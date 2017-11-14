Man Struck, Killed North of Indian River Inlet Bridge

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Millsboro man is dead after he was run over by a box truck on Coastal Highway (SR 1) just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge late Monday night.

Police said the incident occurred just after 11 p.m. as a 56-year-old man from Orlando, Florida was operating a 2015 Ford E-350 Budget Rental box truck in the left lane of southbound Coastal Highway and approaching the Indian River Inlet Bridge.

Troopers said that meantime, 26-year-old Joshua Covelli was walking in a southwesterly direction just south of the box truck in the left lane of Coastal Highway. As the box truck approached Covelli from the rear, the driver was unable to see him. Police said that as a result, the box truck struck Covelli, projecting him southbound. Both the box truck and the pedestrian came to rest in the left lane of travel on Coastal Highway.

Police said the driver of the box truck remained on scene, was properly restrained and uninjured as a result of the crash. Alcohol is not a factor on his behalf.

Troopers said Covelli was wearing all dark clothing, none of which were reflective, and was not carrying a light. He was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Beebe Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. It is unknown at this time if alcohol is a factor on his behalf, police said.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident and asks anyone with information to contact Troop 7 CRU at (302) 703-3267. No charges have been filed at this time.

The southbound lanes of Coastal Highway just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge were closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.