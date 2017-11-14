Deputies Arrest Crisfield Man on Drug Charges

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Crisfield man on drug charges.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, deputies received a complaint of a suspected drug dealing out of a white SUV in the Somers Place Apartment Complex in Princess Anne.

According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived, they smelled "burnt marijuana" coming from the car.

During a search of the car, deputies found marijuana, 22 baggies of heroin, 43 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and a single baggie of suspected powder cocaine, the sheriff's office said.

Deshay Domique Cephas was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to deliver and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone.

Cephas was later held at the detention center without bond.