Police Find No Explosives After Salisbury Pohanka Nissan Bomb Threat

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police no explosives were found after a bomb threat was called in to the Pohanka Nissan in Salisbury on Tuesday morning.

Troopers were alerted that the bomb was placed in an undisclosed location at Pohanka’s Nissan dealership on North Salisbury Boulevard.

Maryland State Police, along with the assistance of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Delmar Police Department, responded to the dealership to search for an explosive device.

Police said several bomb detection K-9’s were used in the search, however, there was no explosive device found.

Officers believed the call was generated via computer, referred to as a robo-call, and the case has been closed.