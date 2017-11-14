Zoo Investigating Possible Sighting of Missing Red Panda

A family in Seaford is demanding justice after a nine-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Hundreds attended a march for Germani Truitt to remember her and to protest the fact that the driver who hit her is free on $6000 bond.More
Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31.More
Students in James Bennett High School are turning trash into fashion.
Art teacher Erin Davis led her Art 3 and 4 students in the third edition of “Project Runway Trashion Show” a STEM lesson where students create outfits and sculptures using trash and recyclable materials.More
