New Safety Changes at Georgetown Intersection Where Laurel Fireman was Killed

Posted: 11/14/2017 17:35:00 -05:00
By Madeleine Overturf
GEORGETOWN, Del. - New safety changes have special meaning to one local fire department in Sussex County.

On Tuesday, DelDOT turned the intersection of East Trap Pond Road and Whaleys Corner Road/West Piney Grove Road to a four way stop. DelDOT installed "Stop" and "Stop Ahead Signs" with red and yellow warning beacons added respectively. The move comes after beloved Laurel fireman Alan Schweitzer was killed in a crash there earlier this year.

"The changes are going to be for the public good, for the betterment, and that's how Alan lived, so it all ties in together," says Laurel Fire Department Public Information Officer Michael Lowe. "Alan did anything he could do to make life a little better for another person and this intersection is going to provide added protection and hopefully reduce risk."

DelDOT says a recent study showed there were 17 crashes there in three years, up from 18 in a five year period study in 2012. DelDOT says of the 17 more recent crashes, people were hurt in nine of them. Those new numbers allowed the intersection to meet Federal Highway Administration conditions for improvement. 


"I'm just very proud that this is going to carry forward," Lowe says. "Making something a little better out of a very tragic situation."

In an email to WBOC, Laurel Fire Chief Tim West echoed Lowe's sentiments.

"That particular intersection will always be a special place to our department and members as we lost a dear friend, and member of our family there," West writes. "We just hope that the changes made will prevent further families from going through what we endured."

Signs advising drivers of the new stop signs are already in place. The new traffic improvements will go into effect on Wednesday. 

 

