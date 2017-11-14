Sussex County Council Weighs Funding Proposed Sports Complex in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Sussex County Council is deciding whether or not to invest in a proposed sports complex in Georgetown, and if they do, just how they'll contribute.

Earlier this fall, the Sussex Sports Center Foundation requested the county provide $1.5 million to the sports complex, which would be on Sand Hill Road just off Route Nine. The foundation's idea was the money would come in grant form, but at Tuesday's meeting, Council Vice President George Cole suggested the county provide a zero percent interest loan.

"I would prefer that the government side of it doesn't get involved with the private side and telling you how to do it," Cole told the foundation members. "I'd rather you all risk your capital and make the decisions at your levels."

Cole said the loan would keep the county from having to decide if they want to take over the complex in the future, an option the foundation previously presented to council. Sussex Sports Center Foundation President Joseph Schell said the county's investment would allow them to build a high class facility that would serve the area.

"We think this an important addition to all the amenities we have in Sussex County," he said. "We have great schools, we have great beaches, but we don't have great places to play sports--youth soccer or youth lacrosse clubs."

A number of local sports clubs have pledged to make the complex their home turf, with many writing letters of support to the county. At Tuesday's meeting County Administrator Todd Lawson said the county had received 62 comments in favor of the project and 580 signatures on supportive petitions.

Schell also said the complex would spur road repairs in the area, with potentially $7.5 million coming in federal funds for road projects alone.

The county is set to discuss the project again in one of their December meetings. Council President Michael Vincent said at that point, they can decide whether to move forward with the sports complex or not, potentially drawing up a memorandum of understanding between the foundation and council.

