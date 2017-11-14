Active Shooter Training Session In The Works - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Active Shooter Training Session In The Works

Posted: 11/14/2017
Church (WBOC Photo) Church (WBOC Photo)

SALISBURY, Md.- Guns in churches. It's an eerie topic, but one that's being discussed nationwide after the recent Texas shooting that claimed twenty-five lives. Now, Delmarva law enforcement officials are taking a stand to make sure that churches and businesses are prepared to deal with an active shooter situation.

It's been over a week since the deadly mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

A tragedy that struck a chord for Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis.

"We need to come together and train our churches and our business men and women in our community to prepare for this because owners of any business in our community and throughout this region have a responsibility to protect their people," said Lewis.

Lewis took to Facebook a post to announce a training session in the works.

He also wrote that he will now carry his own weapon to church on Sunday and asks all off duty officers and those with unrestricted hand gun permits to do the same.

It is his hope that in doing so, lives will be saved, should tragedy strike.

Wayne Parsons, pastor at Impact Church of Fruitland says for the sake of his ministry's safety, he's looking forward to the session.

"I'm sure that in police work there are tell-tale signs that give someone a red flag warning if you will, what are some of those indicators and that's what i want to know," he said. 

But bringing a gun to church has some people angry. 

"If you're worried about god letting you get killed in church then you probably shouldn't be in church. I just think it's antithetical to the idea of church having a gun in there," said Steven.

Yet others, like John Harris, seem to be perfectly fine with the idea.

"I think it's a perfect idea,um the way today's life has changed so much,yeah we need some kind of protection into the churches, absolutely," he said.

So far Sheriff Lewis says he's inundated with e-mails from pastors and business owners who all share a common goal, to protect the lives of those who sit in these seats everyday

As of now, there is no set date for that training session but it will take place at the Emmanuel Wesleyan Church. 

 

 

 

