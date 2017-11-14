Plan for Wyoming Townhomes Draws Mixed Reaction

WYOMING, Del. --- A plan to build townhomes along a stretch of land off Caesar Rodney Avenue in Wyoming cleared an initial hurdle on Monday, despite opposition from some town residents who worry a cluster of rental units will increase traffic problems.

The town council approved rezoning a number of properties along Caesar Rodney Avenue for mixed-residential use. Property owner Frank DiMondi has said he intends to build townhomes on the properties.

But a couple dozen residents turned out to the meeting, mostly in opposition to the re-zoning. Among the chief concerns were traffic and environmental impacts.

"I grew up in an area with town homes and it does not do anything good for the town," said Seth Greenberg, who lives near the location of the proposed town homes.

John Paradee, an attorney representing DiMondi, said the concerns raised by residents about traffic and environmental impact will be examined once site plans are produced for the planned townhomes.

"We expect a vigorous debate about it but ultimately as I said, Mr. DiMondi is going to build a quality product and something the town can be proud of, so all those issues will be addressed," he said.

Frequent commuters in the Camden-Wyoming area said they believe additional residences along Caesar Rodney Avenue will make travel there even more difficult during times when nearby schools like Fifer Middle School or Caesar Rodney High School and the post office on the corner of Caesar Rodney Avenue and Old North Road are busy.

"I don't see why anything's got to be built for people to live in," said Daniel Thomas, who lives in the Camden-Wyoming area.

Paradee said the town was the target of a lawsuit in Delaware's Court of Chancery over a dispute regarding the zoning but, following the results of Monday's votes, planned to have the lawsuit dropped in the coming weeks.