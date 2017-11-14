Parkside High School Teacher Arrested for Dealing Heroin, Prescription Meds on School Grounds

SALISBURY, Md.- A special education teacher at Parkside High School in Salisbury was arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged distribution of heroin and oxycodone on school grounds, authorities said.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Monica W. Snee of Salisbury is charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of oxycodone, possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of suboxone with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

The Sheriff's Office said that back in November investigators identified Snee as the target of an investigation into the distribution of both heroin and prescription medications. Police said that throughout the investigation, it was gleaned that Snee was involved with these illicit sales at several locations throughout Wicomico County including the grounds of Parkside High School where she was employed.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, deputies armed with a search and seizure warrant for Snee’s vehicle stopped her as she drove off of school grounds. Authorities said that during the ensuing search of her vehicle, the deputies recovered more than 100 capsules containing what was identified as heroin. Further search of the vehicle also revealed hundreds of oxycodone pills and a small amount of suboxone strips, investigators said. They also said Snee did not have a prescription for either the oxycodone or the suboxone nor were they in a proper prescription container.

The Sheriff's Office said Snee was also found to be in possession of nearly $3,000 in cash, along with a supply of empty plastic baggies.

Investigators said that based on the amount of drugs seized, they appeared destined for distribution. Snee was arrested on the aforementioned charges and order held on $50,000 bond.

According to the Maryland Judiciary Case Search, a preliminary hearing for Snee is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Wicomico County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donna C. Hanlin said in a statement Tuesday night, "The safety of our students is our highest priority each and every day. Our school system is working cooperatively with law enforcement on its investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office."

Wicomico County Public Schools said Parkside Principal Kim Pinhey informed the families of the school about Snee's arrest in a phone call Tuesday: