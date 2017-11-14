Clayton Theatre Shows Captioned Screening for Deaf - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Clayton Theatre Shows Captioned Screening for Deaf

Posted: 11/14/2017 23:21:00 -05:00 Updated:
The Clayton Theatre in Dagsboro The Clayton Theatre in Dagsboro

DAGSBORO, Del.- The Clayton Theatre is normally closed on Tuesdays during the winter months.  But after learning that deaf community members were struggling to find captioned feature films, the theatre decided to open its doors. 

Barbara White, of Ocean View, mentioned the issue to the theatre's owner, Joanne Howe.  White said that despite recent advances in theatre technology, the deaf still prefer to have captioning right on the big screen.

"Deaf people tend not to like those glasses, they're very cumbersome. You have to adjust them constantly you have to watch the screen at the same time. You're reading the words so the open captioning is actually the best and more appropriate approach," White said. 

Howe said it doesn't cost the theatre anything to display open captioning, so why not try it out. 

"I just think it's a great opportunity to open up films to a segment of the population that doesn't normally get the opportunity to come out and see first-run movies so we're happy to do it," Howe said. 

Tuesday night at 7 p.m. 30-40 community members - both deaf and hearing -came out to the Clayton Theatre to view "Only the Brave."  Members of the Delaware Association of the Deaf and Delaware Deaf Senior Citizens of Sussex County were thrilled for the opportunity. 

"I pass it [the theatre] several times a week. I look at it, but there's nothing been there for us because there's no captioning on the films. But tonight, finally, I'm going to be able to go in there and enjoy the theatre just like everyone else," Jay Innes said. 

Howe said she hopes to have at least one open-captioned screening for each film they show at The Clayton Theatre. 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Study Looking into Building New Bay Bridge

    Study Looking into Building New Bay Bridge

    11/15/2017 19:19:00 -05:002017-11-16 00:19:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:19 PM EST2017-11-16 00:19:07 GMT
    Blue skies and blue water - all part of the view you get driving across the Bay Bridge.More
    Blue skies and blue water - all part of the view you get driving across the Bay Bridge.More

  • High School Fight Turns Violent, Prompts Arrests

    High School Fight Turns Violent, Prompts Arrests

    11/15/2017 20:47:00 -05:002017-11-16 01:47:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 8:47 PM EST2017-11-16 01:47:04 GMT
    Delaware State Police have arrested three students in connection with a fight that occurred earlier this week at Indian River High School, leaving one student and three faculty members injured.More
    Delaware State Police have arrested three students in connection with a fight that occurred earlier this week at Indian River High School, leaving one student and three faculty members injured.More

  • Parkside High School Teacher Arrested for Dealing Heroin, Prescription Meds on School Grounds

    Parkside High School Teacher Charged with Drug Distribution

    11/14/2017 21:11:00 -05:002017-11-15 02:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 1:35 PM EST2017-11-15 18:35:28 GMT
    Monica W. Snee (Photo credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office)Monica W. Snee (Photo credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office)
    A special education teacher at Parkside High School in Salisbury was arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged distribution of heroin on school grounds, authorities said.More
    A special education teacher at Parkside High School in Salisbury was arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged distribution of heroin on school grounds, authorities said.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Study Looking into Building New Bay Bridge

    Study Looking into Building New Bay Bridge

    Driving across the Bay Bridge, the view isn't so pretty when there's traffic.

    A new four year study by the Maryland Transportation Authority is looking into ways of easing traffic to and from Delmarva.
    The study will examine locations as far north as Harford County and as far south as Somerset.

    More

    Driving across the Bay Bridge, the view isn't so pretty when there's traffic.

    A new four year study by the Maryland Transportation Authority is looking into ways of easing traffic to and from Delmarva.
    The study will examine locations as far north as Harford County and as far south as Somerset.

    More

  • Parkside High School Teacher Arrested for Dealing Heroin, Prescription Meds on School Grounds

    Parkside High School Teacher Arrested for Dealing Heroin, Prescription Meds on School Grounds

    A special education teacher at Parkside High School in Salisbury was arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation on multiple charges, including the possession and distribution of heroin, according to Wicomico County Public Schools. 

    More

    A special education teacher at Parkside High School in Salisbury was arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged distribution of heroin on school grounds, authorities said.

    More

  • Ocean City fisherman make rare catch

    Ocean City fisherman make rare catch

    Four fisherman made what many are calling a rare catch in Ocean City. The fisherman caught a 105 pound Opah , also known as a Moonfish. This fish is typically found in tropical waters. 

    The orange and huge fish is the first warm blooded fish in all of the world's oceans.

    More

    Four fisherman made what many are calling a rare catch in Ocean City. The fisherman caught a 105 pound Opah , also known as a Moonfish. This fish is typically found in tropical waters. 

    The orange and huge fish is the first warm blooded fish in all of the world's oceans.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices