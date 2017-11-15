Salisbury Man Arrested on Sex Charges

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A Salisbury, Maryland man has beenarrested in Dorchester County on sex charges.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Offfice, 35-year-old Richard Nathaniel Jones had been wanted since May 2017 in connection with a case in Wicomico County.

He's been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of fourth-degree sex offense with a minor, three counts of second-degree assault, sexual solicitation of a minor and third-degree sex offense of a minor. Jones was ordered held on $250,000 bond on those charges.

Jones was also wanted by the state of Maryland on a parole retake and held without bond on that charge, according to the Sheriff's Office.