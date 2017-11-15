Milford House Fire Causing $100K in Damages

MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined a house fire on S. Washington St. was accidental and caused approximately $100,000 worth in damages.

The fire was reported by one of the home’s occupants around 11 a.m. and Carlisle Fire Company was the first to respond on scene. According to the department, the smoke was coming from the first floor of the home. Firefighters say as they were entering the home they were forced to evacuate after the structure began to collapse.

Fire crews from Houston, Frederica, Harrington, Ellendale, and Greenwood assisted with the blaze and the fire was placed under control shortly after 1:00 p.m. with no injuries.

Deputy Fire Marshals conducted an investigation into the cause of the fire and determined the fire was caused by an electric space heater, which ignited other combustible materials close to it.

The Fire Marshal's Office added that the home was not equipped with operating smoke detectors. The Red Cross of Delmarva is assisting the occupants of the home, with damages listed at $100,000.