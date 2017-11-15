Milford House Fire Causing $100K in Damages

Driving across the Bay Bridge, the view isn't so pretty when there's traffic.
A new four year study by the Maryland Transportation Authority is looking into ways of easing traffic to and from Delmarva.
The study will examine locations as far north as Harford County and as far south as Somerset.
Driving across the Bay Bridge, the view isn't so pretty when there's traffic.
A new four year study by the Maryland Transportation Authority is looking into ways of easing traffic to and from Delmarva.
The study will examine locations as far north as Harford County and as far south as Somerset.
A special education teacher at Parkside High School in Salisbury was arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation on multiple charges, including the possession and distribution of heroin, according to Wicomico County Public Schools.More
A special education teacher at Parkside High School in Salisbury was arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged distribution of heroin on school grounds, authorities said.More
Four fisherman made what many are calling a rare catch in Ocean City. The fisherman caught a 105 pound Opah , also known as a Moonfish. This fish is typically found in tropical waters.
The orange and huge fish is the first warm blooded fish in all of the world's oceans.More
Four fisherman made what many are calling a rare catch in Ocean City. The fisherman caught a 105 pound Opah , also known as a Moonfish. This fish is typically found in tropical waters.
The orange and huge fish is the first warm blooded fish in all of the world's oceans.More