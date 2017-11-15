Ocean City fisherman make rare catch - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City fisherman make rare catch

Posted: 11/15/2017 17:43:00 -05:00
 

OCEAN CITY, Md--Four fisherman made what many are calling a rare catch in Ocean City. The fisherman caught a 105 pound Opah , also known as a Moonfish. This fish is typically found in tropical waters. 

The orange and huge fish is the first warm blooded fish in all of the world's oceans. 

It's most common to tropical waters like Hawaii. On Sunday evening, it was caught swimming in Ocean City waters, 1500 feet deep to be exact. 

16-year-old James Doerzbach is one of the four crew members that helped catch the fish. He explains that moment as unreal. 

"Oh, my gosh, did this really just happen?" says Doerzbach. 

Doerzbach says the Opah put up a tough fight. He says it took the team an hour and a half to reel in the fish. 

"40 minutes into it, we realized it was no joke of a fish, but we didn't know it was an Opah until the last 30 seconds of the fight until it was close to the boat. We thought it was another swordfish or tuna," says Doerzbach.

According to "Fish in OC,"  a blog that highlights fishing in Ocean City. 

This is the first time an Opah fish has been caught on rod and reel in Ocean City.

Scott Lenox manages the blog, he's completely surprised by the rare catch. 

" When we were there  that night looking at the fish, I basically said they caught a unicorn, that's how rare it is to catch something in the mid Atlantic region, um, that's usually found in tropical waters," says Lenox. 

As for what they did with the rare catch? 

"We killed it and ate it because it was delicious! By far the best fish I've ever had," explains Doerzbach. 

 

 

