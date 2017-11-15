Ocean City fisherman make rare catch

OCEAN CITY, Md--Four fisherman made what many are calling a rare catch in Ocean City. The fisherman caught a 105 pound Opah , also known as a Moonfish. This fish is typically found in tropical waters.

The orange and huge fish is the first warm blooded fish in all of the world's oceans.

It's most common to tropical waters like Hawaii. On Sunday evening, it was caught swimming in Ocean City waters, 1500 feet deep to be exact.

16-year-old James Doerzbach is one of the four crew members that helped catch the fish. He explains that moment as unreal.