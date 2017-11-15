New Ice Rink Unveiled at Winter WonderFest in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - A little piece of holiday cheer is already on display at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal, in the form of 2017's Winter WonderFest.

The Delaware Tourism Office unveiled their new ice rink at the festival grounds on Wednesday afternoon. This year's ice rink is three times larger than last year's, and unlike last year's synthetic ice, this year's is the real thing.

"This ice rink is a wonderful addition. It complements the many terrific attractions this area already has to offer, while improving the quality of life for Delawareans," said Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long. “It provides them a great way to get out, be active and have fun no matter the season.”

In addition to the rink, Winter Wonderfest has amusement park rides, vendors, and a light show in nearby Cape Henlopen State Park that's 30 percent larger than last year's.

“Year two of Winter WonderFest is bigger, brighter and cooler than year one,” said Peter Briccotto, the event’s executive producer.

In 2016, 47,000 people from 26 states visited WonderFest, with more expected this year. The event is one initiative aimed at bringing more tourism to Southern Delaware during the off season.

Winter WonderFest runs from November 17 to December 31st. For more information, click here.