Study Looking into Building New Bay Bridge

KENT ISLAND, Md. - Blue skies and blue water - all part of the view you get driving across the Bay Bridge.

But drivers like Frank Resh say that view isn't so pretty when there's traffic.

"It's amazing coming back, especially during rush hour. it's very hard to get back on the Eastern Shore," Resh said.

Now it's full speed ahead. A new four year study by the Maryland Transportation Authority is looking into ways of easing traffic to and from Delmarva.

The study will examine locations as far north as Harford County and as far south as Somerset.

But some drivers say scrap the new bridge and save some money.

With nearly $5 million spent on the study alone, they're worried another bridge would cost way too much.

"I'd hate to think they would spend the money right now for it," said Cory Pritchett from Cambridge.

Drivers like Pritchett believe that the money should be spent expanding the current bridge.

John Sales of the MDTA says that option is also on the table on top of considerations of other types of transportation like ferries or tunnels.

They're options that gets drivers like Resh pumped.

"i've very happy they're even considering it," Resh said.

The MDTA hosted a online public meeting on Wednesday night. Sales says they're encouraging the public to watch the presentation online and submit comments through Dec. 15.