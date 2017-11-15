Kent County's "Pack the Paramedic Truck" Food Drive Held in Dover

A donation is made to Kent County's annual Pack the Paramedics Truck food drive. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

DOVER, Del. -- Kent County Public Safety's "Pack the Paramedic Truck" food drive was held on Wednesday in Dover to benefit needy families before Thanksgiving.

The food drive was held at the Redner's grocery store in the Greentree Shopping Center in Dover.

The event collected more than 2,000 pounds of food last year.