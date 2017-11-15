Parents React to Parkside High Teacher Arrest in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Parents React to Parkside High Teacher Arrest in Salisbury

Posted: 11/15/2017 19:33:00 -05:00
Parkside High School (Photo: WBOC) Parkside High School (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md. - A dark cloud hanging over a bright and sunny morning at Parkside High School in Salisbury.

And as students got off buses, Loretta Brown said the word "concerned" came to mind to describe the recent drug charges brought against special education teacher Monica Snee.

Snee was arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged distribution of heroin and oxycodone on school grounds, authorities said. 

Not only does Brown's granddaughter attend Parkside, but she's also a teacher herself.

"Mom and dad send their kids to school for us to teach them the right way," said Brown.

The right way. That's how Matilda Tull remembers it when she attended Parkside -- and she says its stayed that way for generations.

"Parkside is a very good school. All nine of my children and grandchildren graduated from Parkside, and now my grandson goes to Parkside so it's a very good school," said Tull.

But even matilda agrees today was a dark turn.

"I'm very upset about it. She was a good teacher, cause I know her. And I think we should do more about drugs, heroin -- any drugs on the street right now," said Tull

Wicomico Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin said she understands the concerns of parents. However, she also said this case is not part of a larger issue in the school district.

"There's no evidence I should say of any students or staff involvement other than ms. Snee," said Dr. Hanlin.

An isolated incident parent Margo McCarthy said sometimes just can't be avoided.

"From everything I understand, the Parkside principal and staff acted quickly and took every measure they could to ensure the student's safety. You can't micromanage every little thing," said McCarthy.

 

