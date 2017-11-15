Kent County to Repair Basin at Wastewater Facility

The south basin at Kent County's Wastewater Treatment Facility has been emptied for repairs. (Skycam 16)

DOVER, Del. --- Kent County has shut down one of the two basins it uses to treat millions of gallons of wastewater near Frederica to repair problems connected to the discharge of under-treated wastewater in July.

Levy Court commissioners on Tuesday approved spending close to $400,000 on a new liner and repairs for the south basin in the county's wastewater treatment facility. The work is expected to be completed by the end of January.

Diana Golt, the county's acting public works director, said the liner began to "bubble" over the summer in the basin, decreasing the effectiveness of treatment efforts in the south basin, which can hold 10 million gallons of wastewater.

The problem with the liner developed at a time when the facility was having difficulty treated solids found in wastewater and at a time when the other basin was undergoing significant maintenance work, Golt said.

"That was more of our emergency situation. We had to get at least one basin back up to full speed," she said.

The problems with the liner and solids in the wastewater caused undertreated effluent to be discharged into the Murderkill River, Golt said. As a result, DNREC banned shellfish harvesting for a time in a number of places and discouraged people from going into the water.

Golt said the county should be able to get by using the single basin until the repairs to the south basin are complete.

"The sooner we can have two basins up and running, the better off we are," she said.