Kent County to Repair Basin at Wastewater Facility - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Kent County to Repair Basin at Wastewater Facility

Posted: 11/15/2017 19:51:00 -05:00 Updated:
The south basin at Kent County's Wastewater Treatment Facility has been emptied for repairs. (Skycam 16) The south basin at Kent County's Wastewater Treatment Facility has been emptied for repairs. (Skycam 16)

DOVER, Del. --- Kent County has shut down one of the two basins it uses to treat millions of gallons of wastewater near Frederica to repair problems connected to the discharge of under-treated wastewater in July.

Levy Court commissioners on Tuesday approved spending close to $400,000 on a new liner and repairs for the south basin in the county's wastewater treatment facility. The work is expected to be completed by the end of January.

Diana Golt, the county's acting public works director, said the liner began to "bubble" over the summer in the basin, decreasing the effectiveness of treatment efforts in the south basin, which can hold 10 million gallons of wastewater.

The problem with the liner developed at a time when the facility was having difficulty treated solids found in wastewater and at a time when the other basin was undergoing significant maintenance work, Golt said. 

"That was more of our emergency situation. We had to get at least one basin back up to full speed," she said.

The problems with the liner and solids in the wastewater caused undertreated effluent to be discharged into the Murderkill River, Golt said. As a result, DNREC banned shellfish harvesting for a time in a number of places and discouraged people from going into the water.

Golt said the county should be able to get by using the single basin until the repairs to the south basin are complete.

"The sooner we can have two basins up and running, the better off we are," she said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Study Looking into Building New Bay Bridge

    Study Looking into Building New Bay Bridge

    11/15/2017 19:19:00 -05:002017-11-16 00:19:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:19 PM EST2017-11-16 00:19:07 GMT
    Blue skies and blue water - all part of the view you get driving across the Bay Bridge.More
    Blue skies and blue water - all part of the view you get driving across the Bay Bridge.More

  • High School Fight Turns Violent, Prompts Arrests

    High School Fight Turns Violent, Prompts Arrests

    11/15/2017 20:47:00 -05:002017-11-16 01:47:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 8:47 PM EST2017-11-16 01:47:04 GMT
    Delaware State Police have arrested three students in connection with a fight that occurred earlier this week at Indian River High School, leaving one student and three faculty members injured.More
    Delaware State Police have arrested three students in connection with a fight that occurred earlier this week at Indian River High School, leaving one student and three faculty members injured.More

  • Parkside High School Teacher Arrested for Dealing Heroin, Prescription Meds on School Grounds

    Parkside High School Teacher Charged with Drug Distribution

    11/14/2017 21:11:00 -05:002017-11-15 02:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 1:35 PM EST2017-11-15 18:35:28 GMT
    Monica W. Snee (Photo credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office)Monica W. Snee (Photo credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office)
    A special education teacher at Parkside High School in Salisbury was arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged distribution of heroin on school grounds, authorities said.More
    A special education teacher at Parkside High School in Salisbury was arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged distribution of heroin on school grounds, authorities said.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Study Looking into Building New Bay Bridge

    Study Looking into Building New Bay Bridge

    Driving across the Bay Bridge, the view isn't so pretty when there's traffic.

    A new four year study by the Maryland Transportation Authority is looking into ways of easing traffic to and from Delmarva.
    The study will examine locations as far north as Harford County and as far south as Somerset.

    More

    Driving across the Bay Bridge, the view isn't so pretty when there's traffic.

    A new four year study by the Maryland Transportation Authority is looking into ways of easing traffic to and from Delmarva.
    The study will examine locations as far north as Harford County and as far south as Somerset.

    More

  • Parkside High School Teacher Arrested for Dealing Heroin, Prescription Meds on School Grounds

    Parkside High School Teacher Arrested for Dealing Heroin, Prescription Meds on School Grounds

    A special education teacher at Parkside High School in Salisbury was arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation on multiple charges, including the possession and distribution of heroin, according to Wicomico County Public Schools. 

    More

    A special education teacher at Parkside High School in Salisbury was arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged distribution of heroin on school grounds, authorities said.

    More

  • Ocean City fisherman make rare catch

    Ocean City fisherman make rare catch

    Four fisherman made what many are calling a rare catch in Ocean City. The fisherman caught a 105 pound Opah , also known as a Moonfish. This fish is typically found in tropical waters. 

    The orange and huge fish is the first warm blooded fish in all of the world's oceans.

    More

    Four fisherman made what many are calling a rare catch in Ocean City. The fisherman caught a 105 pound Opah , also known as a Moonfish. This fish is typically found in tropical waters. 

    The orange and huge fish is the first warm blooded fish in all of the world's oceans.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices