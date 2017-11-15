High School Fight Turns Violent, Prompts Arrests

DAGSBORO, Del - Delaware State Police have arrested three students in connection with a fight that occurred earlier this week at Indian River High School, leaving one student and three faculty members injured.

The Delaware police investigation revealed that three female students, ages 17, 16, and 15, entered the school’s main office and attacked another 17-year-old female student who was seated in a chair. As the school staff attempted to break up the fight, the 17-year-old aggressive student was removed and placed into another office. However, according to police, she continued to be disorderly by pounding on the glass and wood portions of the office door, destroying the door blinds.

According to police staff member tried to calm her down, the student violently attempted to leave the office, pushing the staff member and causing injury to their hand. Police say while attempting to remove the 15-year-old student, she pushed a male staff member causing him to fall to the floor before another staff member tried to intervene, at which point the 15-year-old made contact with this staff member causing him to fall to the floor and sustain injury to his shoulder. Police say the 16-year-old student was removed by staff members without further incident.

The 17-year-old student victim was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Atlantic General Hospital where she was treated and released for a head injury and facial lacerations. One faculty staff member was privately transported to Beebe Walk-In Care where he was treated and released for a shoulder injury. Another faculty staff member was privately transported to Beebe Walk-In-Care where he was treated and released for a knee injury.

The 17-year-old student was charged with rioting, two counts of third degree assault and criminal mischief. She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $5500.00 unsecured bond. The 16-year-old student was charged with rioting and one count of third degree assault. She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $4000.00 unsecured bond. The 15-year-old student was charged with rioting, and two counts of third degree assault. She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $5000.00 unsecured bond.