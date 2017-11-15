Sussex County Veteran Honored for Service in WWII

GREENWOOD, Del. -- A Sussex County veteran was honored Wednesday for his service and sacrifice during WWII in a surprise visit by a Hero's Welcome Delaware.

The organization surprised Sgt. William Fleischauer Jr. at his home with a certificate and warrior beads, and presented him with a star for our troops. The honor was spearheaded by Sgt. Fleischauer's granddaughter as well as Rebecca Bristow, a Sussex Central High School student who had previously helped dedicate a chair to POW's and MIA's in the school's stadium.

Rosely Robinson, the state's director for A Hero's Welcome Delaware, says this particular honor was rare because there are so few opportunities to honor veterans like Sgt. Fleischauer. She also says this recognition helps give Sgt. Fleischauer the proper welcome home that he didn't receive when he returned from WWII.

"We all want veterans to be recognized and be honored. And, many people walk by veterans and they don't know or say anything. They fought for our freedom," Robinson says.

Sgt. Fleischauer enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1941, serving as a tail gunner on a B-26 during WWII. Veterans from across Delaware and Maryland joined to thank him for his service.