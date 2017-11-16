Harrington Man Convicted in 7-month-old Child's Death

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A Harrington man has been found guilty of murder by abuse in the 2014 death of a 7-month-old child at his home.



The jury returned the verdict for 48-year-old James E. Hammond on Wednesday morning, after beginning deliberations Tuesday afternoon.



Hammond was charged in the February 2014 death of Aubri N. Thompson, who was in his care at his home on Commerce Street while her parents were on vacation.

Delaware State Police said that sometime between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, Hammond was watching Aubri alone when it was alleged that she had fallen to the floor from a crib. According to police, no medical attention was sought for the child until the following day.

A medical examiner's report ruled the baby girl died from blunt force trauma.



Hammond faces between 10 to 25 years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 24, 2018.