Convicted Murderer Serving Life Sentence Dies in Del. Prison

SMYRNA, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A man serving a life sentence for killing his girlfriend's daughter has died in a Delaware prison.



Sixty-eight-year-old Edward Manning, of Schenectady, New York, died Tuesday from an undisclosed illness in the infirmary of the maximum-security James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.



Manning was serving a life sentence plus 10 years for the 1995 murder of 20-year-old Bonnie Call. Prosecutors had called the killing "an explosion of hatred, rage and jealousy."



Prosecutors claimed that Manning disliked Call and was jealous of her intrusion into his relationship with her mother. Those feelings intensified after he was fired from his job and arrested for an unrelated assault.



Call was visiting her mother at the time of the murder. She lived in Washington state and planned to be a teacher.

Manning's body was turned over to the State Division of Forensic Science, as is standard prodecure.