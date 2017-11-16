Convicted Easton Felon Wanted on Gun, Assault Charges

EASTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are asking the public's help in locating a convicted felon from Easton wanted on gun, assault and related charges.

Police said that last week troopers from the MSP Easton Barrack responded to 10043 Hailem School Road in Easton for a domestic disturbance involving the use of firearms and other threats of violence.

Police said that during the investigation, troopers learned that Tracey Sherwood, 42, was allegedly in possession of several firearms and threatening to shoot family members. It was also learned that Sherwood was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition due to past criminal convictions. Sherwood fled the scene prior to troopers' arriving and could not be located, according to police.

A search warrant was obtained for Sherwood's home at 10043 Hailem School Road. During the search, troopers said they seized a loaded .22-caliber revolver, ammunition and cocaine.

Troopers have obtained an arrest warrant for Sherwood for the following charges: possessing a firearm when prohibited, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of Cocaine.

Sherwood is currently a fugitive with several active arrest warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He is known to travel from Easton, Maryland to Seaford, Delaware in a green Chevrolet Tracker with Delaware registration.

Anyone with information about Sherwood’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MSP Easton Barrack at 410-819-4747. Troopers said if you observe Sherwood you should not approach him and should call 911 immediately as he is considered armed and dangerous.