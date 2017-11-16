County Leaders at Odds Over Wor-Wic Scholarship GPA

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Council is proposing a 2.5 GPA requirement of applicants of the Wicomico Economic Impact Scholarship Program at Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury.

The current program is designed to help county families send their kids to Wor-Wic.

Students like Cory Davis said this program is extremely beneficial.

"This scholarship offers people here in Wicomico County the opportunity to go to school and not have to worry about the money situation," Davis said. "They can go get their education and they don't really have to worry about anything."

Right now Wicomico County does not have a specific GPA requirement to get into the program.

But, County Council President John Cannon and other council members want students to have at a least a 2.5 GPA.

"You can't help but say that if you increase the quality of the student entering the program, you'll get a more successful result," Cannon said. "And I think that's important since it's the taxpayers in Wicomico County that are paying the bill."

But, Wor-Wic President Dr. Ray Hoy said, "It is way too early to attempt to assess its success. It needs to be evaluated over the long-term, not a short-term look."

Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver has concerns about the council's GPA proposal. He said, "To try to make it tougher to me is just a way of trying to kill the whole program."

However, Cannon said creating a GPA requirement is not an attempt to kill the program.

"What we're trying to do is establish standards that would make the program more successful," he said. "Its incumbent upon us to make sure that this program, no matter how it works, that the students that get into the program succeed."

While the council is looking to tighten the program, Hoy believes the county should be looking to expand it, so more families can qualify.

"Raise the qualifying family adjusted gross income from $75,000 to $100,000," Hoy said.

Cannon said the council will discuss this matter during its Dec. 5 work session.