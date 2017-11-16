Milford Family Collecting Donations After Fire Destroys Home

MILFORD, Del.- A Milford family is collecting donations after a fire destroyed their home Tuesday.

Four generations of Julie Connelly's family lived in the home on South Washington Street in Milford, before a space heater caught fire and caused $100,000 in damage.

Connelly says two of her children and a family friend were home at the time, and escaped with literally only the clothes on their backs. Connelly says dealing with the aftermath of the fire has been overwhelming.

"I'm like, 'It's OK, everybody was all right,'" she says. "Then there's down points where I'm like, the only sonogram that I had of my son that I lost -- that was stillborn -- was in that house."

The mother of six says the family is looking for clothing, toiletries, children's toys, bedding--anything you would find in a home. Those wishing to donate cash can do so via the family's GoFundMe page. Donations are currently being accepted at two local businesses as well as: Ken's Underground, located at 600 S Bay Rd, Dover, DE 19904 and Sling With Me, 23 NW Front St, Milford, DE 19963.

For more information on what the family needs, visit their GoFundMe page.