Pocomoke City has a solution for murky water: replacing pipes

Pocomoke City's Solution for Murky Water: Replace the Pipes

Posted: 11/16/2017 15:48:00 -05:00 Updated:

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Brown water coming out of faucets. This is something people in Pocomoke City say they see a lot. 

Neighbors say the quality of water has been an ongoing issue for decades now. 

City leaders say the water pipes are to blame and they plan on replacing those pipes beginning in December. 

Every day, Stephanie McKenzie says she uses elbow grease to clean stains from her sink. She says the brown stains come from her faucet water. 

"It almost leaves you speechless because it's miserable," she says. "It's very yellow, rusty, it messes up our tub in tremendous ways. We have to buy cleaning products almost every other day to try and get it out."

City Manager Robert Cowger acknowledges the water quality is a problem. 

"This has gotten to the point where this is unacceptable to our residents and we're charging to supply water to them," says Cowger. 

He says the solution to this dirty water issue is quite clear. 

"Between replacing these pipes and the new pipes I feel 99 percent the problem is resolved," says Cowger.

Cowger says some of the pipes are 80-years-old. The city manager says this million dollar project is Pocomoke's number one priority. 

City leaders say the project will take about a year to 18 months for completion. 


