Troopers Ask Public's Help Locating Robbery & Shoplifting Suspect

FELTON, Del. --The Delaware State Police and Milford Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man in connection with a robbery and shopliftings.

Police say the first incident happened on Tuesday, November 14, around 11:07 p.m., when troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South DuPont Highway in Felton for a report of a shoplifting complaint. An investigation showed a white male suspect entering the store and asking for two cartons of Newport cigarettes. When the store clerk placed the cartons on the counter, police say the man grabbed them and ran out of the store. Police later determined that Milford Police handled a similar incident in their jurisdiction within a small time frame.

Milford police report the second shoplifting incident occurred on Thursday, November 15, aroud 9:16 p.m. at Uncle Willies, located at 12984 South DuPont Highway in Felton. Investigators say a similar white male suspect requested to purchase one carton of Newport Short Cigarettes from a store clerk, before grabbing the carton of cigarettes and leaving the store.

With collaborated assistance and video surveillance footage, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Douglas F. Coppock of Frederica. Coppock is believed to be operating a 2007 white, Chevrolet Malibu with Delaware registration 7627. He is wanted out of Milford for Robbery and Theft charges and also wanted out of Troop 3 for unrelated charges including Theft, Theft By False Pretense, and Falsifying Business Records.

Anyone with information on Coppock’s whereabouts are asked to contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333