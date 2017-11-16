Delaware's Drug Take-Back Event Deemed Success

DOVER, Del.- Delaware's 15th Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event collected 5,518 pounds of unwanted or expired medicine, according to the DEA and the Division of Public Health.

Since the first event in May 2010, Delaware has collected a total of 76,474 pounds of unwanted or expired medicine.

According to national studies, more than 70 percent of people abusing prescription pain relievers obtain them through friends and relatives or by raiding medicine cabinets. The studies also suggest that twice as many Americans regularly abused prescription drugs than the number who regularly used cocaine, hallucinogens, heroin and inhalants combined.

"Since people often begin experimenting with drugs at home or from the homes of family or friends, it is extremely important that we hold events such as these to minimize the risk of drug abuse and addiction," DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said.

For recommendations on handling unwanted or expired prescription drugs, contact the DEA at 1-800-882-9539. If you were unable to participate in the Oct. 28 event, you can still dispose of your prescription medication at one of Delaware’s 21 permanent drug disposal sites.