Wicomico County Celebrates The Great American Smokeout

SALISBURY, Md.- Every year on the third Thursday of November, the Great American Smokeout challenges people who smoke to stop using tobacco and learn about the many tools they can use to help them quit.  Smokers across the nation use the date as the start of a long-term quit attempt or to practice quitting for a day. 

In celebration of the Great American Smokeout, the Wicomico County Health Department offered free stop smoking kits at three Health Department locations.

The department also offers a free class to help people quit smoking.

Eleanor Keating is new to the classes, she has been a smoker for quite some time, but after her mother died just this September, both she and her husband are determined to stop.

"My daughter was very concerned because i'm all she has left and i said smoking is just not going to to help get healthier and stay healthier," she said.

Rhonda Bryant teaches the class, and says the effectiveness comes from the tight knit bond her class has formed.

"If someone comes in, well, after a weekend and say they actually smoked a cigarette, no one judges them, they just explain to them you can get up and try again because they've all fallen short at one point or another," she said.

According to the American Cancer Society, smoking is the number one cause of preventable death in the U.S., and The Health Department hopes these free kits are a step in the right direction.

Six years ago, Kenneth Godwin's smoking led to a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease diagnosis, he's since quit, and has this message to share.

"Anybody that's out there that really wants to quit, i suggest you give this a try cause it will work..and it's a lot of fun," he said.

The stop smoking classes take place every Thursday from noon to one p.m., in the department's E. Main St. location.

The program offers free education and support.

Participants are eligible to receive free quit smoking medications including nicotine replacement patches, nicotine lozenges, or Chantix. 

Anyone who lives or works in Wicomico County may participate. Confidential one-on-one counseling is also available, including for pregnant women.

For more information about the Great American Smokeout or the stop smoking program, call (410) 334-3480 or click here.  

 

