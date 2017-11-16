Some Concerned Over Solar Farm Coming to Hurlock

HURLOCK, Md. - Green grass and blue skies are part of the view from Dorothy Ewing's home in Hurlock, but that could soon change with a 300 acre solar farm right across the street.

"Myself and all the residents are very angry. They have not slept for nights," Ewing said.

And more restless nights are on the way. With one across from Ewing's house, another 80 acres of the solar farm are expected to her left.

It's a multi-million dollar project that could break ground next year - a project people like Ewing worry will lower property values and ruin the land.

"The anxiety and frustration people have is very bad," Ewing said.

Down the street, David Greenhawk says he's also concerned, but realizes the solar farm may be for a greater cause.

"Twenty acres can give enough energy to three to four hundred homes, so that would be a good thing."

An attorney who represents Invenergy, the company building the solar panels, says the land had the right conditions for the farm. He also said, over time, they'd add trees and shrubs to make the farm prettier.

The property owner of the land refused to speak to WBOC.

The project, expected to be fully operational by 2019, has neighbors like Ewing feeling helpless.

"We do not want this solar farm going up," Ewing said.

A hearing with Dorchester County Council was held at the County Courthouse on Thursday night. Neighbors like Ewing said they planned to attend and express their concerns about the project.