Dover Seeks to Curb Speeding on Ann Avenue

DOVER, Del. -- Francis Bethel says he's used to seeing drivers use Ann Avenue to avoid traffic at a nearby intersection.

But Bethel, who's lived along Ann Avenue in Dover for decades, said people routinely barrel down the residential road, despite its 25 mile per hour speed limit.

"I'm sitting out on the porch and---these jokers---they'll be coming down at least doing 50," he said.

The street is now set to get an electronic speed limit sign that flashes how fast people are traveling.

"You have to start somewhere," said Councilman Roy Sudler, who hopes police can study traffic in the area and target the area for additional enforcement at appropriate times.

Sudler said the sign was approved by city council members on Monday. He doesn't specifically know where it will be placed on Ann Street.