State Officials Address Education Concerns at NAACP Meeting

SALISBURY, Md.- The NAACP hosted a community meeting on Thursday with state officials to discuss a broad range of topics. One of the focal points, was education.

Based on the format of the panel, people like Amber Green felt like representatives weren't able to discuss anything in detail. She had a lot of questions that went unanswered.

"I do think that it was a good opportunity to have this space, but I do think it was moving a little too fast as far as able to get some feedback and hear from the delegates," Green said.

Delegates Carl Anderton Jr. and Sheree Sample-Houghes were among the state leaders in attendance. Both were able to offer comments about how they think children could become more focused and engaged in the classrooms.

"I think we're at a point much like how the telephone was, it became a utility. I think we need to get to that situation with internet access," Delegate Anderton said. "I think it should be accessible to everyone."

Delegate Sample-Houghes said she's been fighting for things like better facilities at West Salisbury Elementary School and bullying assistance.

Amber Green says when it comes to disparities within the public schools, the concerns are largely outside the classrooms. She says things like drop out rates and the prison pipeline need to be highlighted with more aggressive conversations.

Lawmakers see the issues in education could be resolved by having a more diverse group of educators and better support from parents at home.

The Maryland General Assembly will return to session on January 10, 2018 in Annapolis.