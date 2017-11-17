Barn Fire at DSU Under Investigation

DOVER, Del. - A barn in back of the Delaware State University campus in Dover caught fire Thursday night, authorities said.

According to the Dover Fire Department, the blaze was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. It took firefighters from Dover, Cheswold, Little Creek, and Leipsic Fire Departments nearly two hours to get the two-alarm fire under control. Part of the 50-foot by 100-foot barn collapsed during the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

No one from the college was directly affected by the fire other than increased traffic and smoke in the area, firefighters said, but it caught the attention of many students and people in the area. Videos posted on social media showed flames lighting up the night.

The City of Dover Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said. No word what was inside the barn. The cause is still under investigation from the Delaware State Fire Marshal. Investigators from the fire marshal's office will be back on scene Friday.