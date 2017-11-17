Laurel Man Killed in Crash

LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a crash Thursday night that killed a Laurel man, authorities said Friday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday as a 37-year-old Laurel man was driving a 2000 Dodge Dakota eastbound on SR 24. Police said as he was approaching the intersection at Jestice Farm Road, police said he left his lane and went into the westbound lane directly into the path of a 2013 Infiniti JX35 driven by a 31-year-old Laurel man.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, the driver of the Infiniti swerved to the right, going off the roadway into a field, police said. The Dakota traveled through the westbound lane and shoulder, striking the front center of the Infiniti in the field with its front center. After impact, the Dakota spun, coming to rest partially on the shoulder, police said. The Infiniti came to rest in the same area as the impact, in the field.

The driver of the Dakota, who police said was not wearing a seatbelt, was removed from the scene and transported by EMS to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Infiniti who, who poice said was wearing a seatbelt, was removed from the scene and transported by EMS to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

A 32-year-old female passenger in the Infiniti was also transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where she has been admitted with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor on behalf of the driver of the Dakota. SR 24 was shut down for about 3 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. No charges have been filed at this time.