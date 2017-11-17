Woman Dies in Ellendale Hit-and-run Crash

ELLENDALE, Del.– Delaware State Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a woman was struck and killed while walking on an Ellendale road late Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. as an unknown vehicle with an unidentified driver was traveling northbound on South Old State Road (CR 213), north of Robbins Road (CR 579). Troopers said that meantime, a 53-year-old woman from Ellendale was walking in an unknown direction in the area of the east edge of the roadway. Investigators said that as the unknown vehicle approached the woman, its right side mirror and possibly front headlight struck her, causing her to be thrown onto the grass on the side of the road.

After the impact, the unknown vehicle fled the scene northbound.

The victim, who police said was wearing dark clothing and not carrying a light, was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Milford Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

South Old State Road north of Robbins Road was shut down for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident and asks anyone with information to contact Master Cpl. J. Burns at (302) 703-3266. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com