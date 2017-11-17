Police Investigate Millsboro Home Invasion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigate Millsboro Home Invasion

Posted: 11/17/2017 09:27:00 -05:00 Updated:

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion that happened Thursday evening in the River Winds development of Millsboro.

Police said happened at around 7 p.m. at a home located in the 27000 block of Devon Drive.

According to police, an unknown male suspect forced his way inside the home and demanded money from a 32-year-old woman inside. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly lunged at the woman and attempted to grab her around the neck with his hands. The woman was able to escape and ran toward a rear bedroom to notify her husband and five children, which range in age from 1 to 9.

The woman's 32-year-old husband confronted the intruder in the hallway. During the struggle, the intruder allegedly smacked and punched him in the face, police said.

Another 21-year-old man living in the home tried to intervene to help. All three began fighting, police said. The intruder was able to take the man's cellphone, then left out of the front door and ran toward Oak Orchard Road.

No one in the home requested medical assistance, according to police.

The suspect was described as black, approximately 35 to 40 years of age, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-tall, heavy set, and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Property Crimes at 302-752-3800. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online. 

