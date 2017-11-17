Suspicious Package Disrupts Traffic on Georgetown Circle

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Police say a suspicious package found early Friday morning on the The Circle in Georgetown has been deemed safe.

Georgetown police said that at around 7:25 a.m. officers were called to investigate a black plastic case that had been found laying against an exterior wall of the Sussex County Administrative Building, #2 The Circle.

Georgetown police, with assistance from the Delaware Capitol Police K9 unit, investigated and deemed the package was safe.

The package was found to contain miscellaneous office equipment.

The incident temporarily disrupted traffic on the Circle, according to police.