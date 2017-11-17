3 Eastern Shore Conservation Groups Merge

EASTON, Md. (AP)- Three Maryland Eastern Shore conservation groups are merging.



The Chester River Association, Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy and Sassafras River Association announced Friday they will form a new nonprofit.



It will be called ShoreRivers. The group will be dedicated to healthy waterways across the upper and middle Eastern Shore.



Jeff Horstman, the new executive director, says the merge will create one committed voice to undertake large regional agricultural and restoration projects to reduce pollution.



The group says it will keep a local focus by maintaining existing volunteer networks and local watershed boards.



The group says it will work with environmental organizations, local businesses, farmers, families and local governments to restore the Chesapeake Bay's Eastern Shore waterways.