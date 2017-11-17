Police Investigate Dover Liquor Store Burglary

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at a liquor store Friday morning.

Around 6 a.m., two suspects wearing dark clothing, threw a large rock through the front glass door of Mr. B's Liquors on Independence Boulevard, police said.

According to police, once inside, they took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash before running off.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111. Tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.