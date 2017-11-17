Parkside High Student Tased During Arrest

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office reports a Parkside High School student was tased by police during a drug investigation.

Police say the investigation was prompted after the student walked through the hall giving off a pungent odor of marijuana. Responding officers reported the student began making what was perceived as furtive movements as he

backed away, while both grabbing into his waistband and inside his coat, causing concern that the student might have been armed with a weapon. Instead of complying with instructions given by police, officers say the student continued to

back away from the deputy as the deputy proceeded to approach him, escalating the encounter. The student was able to slip out of his coat and began running through the hallway. The deputy pursued the student as the student fled from the building out a rear door, ultimately catching the student in the rear parking lot.

Upon catching the student, he struggled against the deputy’s attempts to detain him. During the arrest, the deputy utilized his agency taser to assist with stopping the student. The deputy recovered a baggie that contained what was identified as marijuana from this student.

The student was taken for medical attention and was subsequently evaluated, before being released to a parent. A request for formal charges is being sent to the Department of Juvenile Services for adjudication.