Median fence along Ocean City Coastal Highway underway

OCEAN CITY, Md--Work is underway to keep pedestrians safe along Coastal Highway.

Workers used construction machinery to remove landscaping from the media. They're preparing to install a 5-7 foot aluminum fence that will stretch from the convention center to 62nd street.

Maryland State Highway Administration says their number one goal for this 7 million dollar project is pedestrian safety.

"There has been a problem with accidents and unfortunately some fatalities so what we're doing with this fence is trying to deter people from doing mid block crossing and encourage them to be more safe and cross at the crosswalk," says Tanesha Hankerson.

With the new median fence, some pedestrians will have no choice but to use the crosswalk. But, William Burke isn't so sure the fence will work.

"I see people getting drunk and jumping over it. I think once the season starts and tourists come in town, it's just not going to play out as well as they hope," says Burke.

SHA says they're confident the fence will make things safer along Coastal Highway.

