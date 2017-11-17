Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars.

Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury. Snee is now being held without bond.

Snee was originally arrested and placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged distribution of heroin and oxycodone on school grounds, authorities say.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the 51-year-old s charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of oxycodone, possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of suboxone with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.