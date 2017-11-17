Hearing in Delaware Prison Lawsuit Postponed

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A judge has granted a request by lawyers for Delaware to delay a hearing in a federal lawsuit filed against the state in a deadly prison siege.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews granted the request Friday, according to court records. The hearing had been scheduled for Monday.

The letter seeking the postponement said lawyers are considering amending the complaint. Lt. Steven Floyd, a correctional officer, was killed when inmates took a building in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on Feb. 1. His family and six other prison employees held hostage filed suit in in April, alleging that the deadly standoff was a direct result of previous administrations' understaffing prisons.