Downtown Tree Lighting Excites Community

SALISBURY, Md.- Downtown Salisbury flipped the switch on Friday night, lighting up their 18-foot Christmas tree and 5-foot menorah for the holiday season.

With the excitement of this first holiday event many community members said even though it isn't even Thanksgiving yet, they're already excited for Christmas. Christina Bradley said this was her family's first tree lighting ceremony and her family was impressed.

"We're relatively new to the area so it was nice to come down here and see the tree lit for the first time for us. And we're looking forward to many of these tree lighting ceremonies in the future," Bradley said.

Although it was the first night for the illuminated holiday display, it was also the last outdoor Third Friday event of the year. Many people filled the brick Main Street to check out the local holiday shopping.

"We enjoyed coming out here and checking out the bazaar and seeing all of the different local artists to see what they were selling and contemplating buying some of those things to support local artists and local businesses," Bradley said.

The 18-foot tree was donated by P & J tree farm in Delmar. The menorah will be fully illuminated until Hanukkah begins on December 12. After that officials will light each candle accordingly.