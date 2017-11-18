Deadly Hit and Run Collision Prompts Investigation

ELLENDALE, Del. - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

Police confirmed 53-year-old Jacqueline Jenkins was the woman who was hit and killed in that crash on South Old State Road. Jenkins was walking on the side of he road when an unknown car hit her. The driver then fled the scene.

Jenkins was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Milford Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident and asks anyone with information to please contact Master Corporal J. Burns at 302-703-32566. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333