Deadly Hit and Run Collision Prompts Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Deadly Hit and Run Collision Prompts Investigation

Posted: 11/18/2017 21:59:00 -05:00 Updated:

ELLENDALE, Del. - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

Police confirmed 53-year-old Jacqueline Jenkins was the woman who was hit and killed in that crash on South Old State Road.  Jenkins was walking on the side of he road when an unknown car hit her. The driver then fled the scene.

Jenkins was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Milford Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident and asks anyone with information to please contact Master Corporal J. Burns at 302-703-32566. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Chincoteague Oldest Saltwater Cowboy Dies at 78

    Chincoteague Oldest Saltwter Cowboy Dies at 78

    11/18/2017 19:22:00 -05:002017-11-19 00:22:00 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:25 PM EST2017-11-19 03:25:46 GMT
    Wesley Bloxom was Delmarva's famous Saltwater Cowboy. He was a father, a brother, Chincoteague volunteer firefighter. His younger brother, Paul Bloxom, explains how much he meant. Bloxom died earlier this week after battling cancer.More
    Wesley Bloxom was Delmarva's famous Saltwater Cowboy. He was a father, a brother, Chincoteague volunteer firefighter. His younger brother, Paul Bloxom, explains how much he meant. Bloxom died earlier this week after battling cancer.More

  • Deadly Hit and Run Collision Prompts Investigation

    Deadly Hit and Run Collision Prompts Investigation

    11/18/2017 21:59:00 -05:002017-11-19 02:59:00 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:59 PM EST2017-11-19 02:59:14 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del. - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.More
    ELLENDALE, Del. - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.More

  • Rehoboth Beach Raises Rental Tax

    Rehoboth Beach Raises Rental Tax

    11/18/2017 16:21:00 -05:002017-11-18 21:21:00 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 4:21 PM EST2017-11-18 21:21:59 GMT
    Rehoboth Beach, DelawareRehoboth Beach, Delaware
    Rehoboth Beach De. (AP) - A popular Delaware beach town has voted to double its tax on residential rentals.The City of Rehoboth Beach announced Saturday that its commissioners approved an increase on the rental tax from 3 to 6 percent.The tax applieMore
    Rehoboth Beach De. (AP) - A popular Delaware beach town has voted to double its tax on residential rentals.The City of Rehoboth Beach announced Saturday that its commissioners approved an increase on the rental tax from 3 to 6 percent.The tax applieMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deadly Hit and Run Collision Prompts Investigation

    Deadly Hit and Run Collision Prompts Investigation

    11/18/2017 21:59:00 -05:002017-11-19 02:59:00 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:59 PM EST2017-11-19 02:59:14 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del. - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.More
    ELLENDALE, Del. - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.More

  • Chincoteague Oldest Saltwater Cowboy Dies at 78

    Chincoteague Oldest Saltwter Cowboy Dies at 78

    11/18/2017 19:22:00 -05:002017-11-19 00:22:00 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:25 PM EST2017-11-19 03:25:46 GMT
    Wesley Bloxom was Delmarva's famous Saltwater Cowboy. He was a father, a brother, Chincoteague volunteer firefighter. His younger brother, Paul Bloxom, explains how much he meant. Bloxom died earlier this week after battling cancer.More
    Wesley Bloxom was Delmarva's famous Saltwater Cowboy. He was a father, a brother, Chincoteague volunteer firefighter. His younger brother, Paul Bloxom, explains how much he meant. Bloxom died earlier this week after battling cancer.More

  • Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    11/17/2017 17:29:00 -05:002017-11-17 22:29:00 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 5:29 PM EST2017-11-17 22:29:39 GMT
    Monica W. SneeMonica W. Snee
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Chincoteague's Oldest Saltwater Cowboy Dies at 78

    Chincoteague's Oldest Saltwater Cowboy Dies at 78

    Many today mourned the loss of the oldest Chincoteague Saltwater Cowboy. Wesley Bloxom was best known for his passion and involvement in the Chincoteague Pony Swim, one of Delmarva's biggest events. Today, his life was celebrated. Caroline Coles reports.

    More

    Many today mourned the loss of the oldest Chincoteague Saltwater Cowboy. Wesley Bloxom was best known for his passion and involvement in the Chincoteague Pony Swim, one of Delmarva's biggest events. Today, his life was celebrated. Caroline Coles reports.

    More

  • State Police Investigating Serious Crash in Ellendale

    State Police Investigating Serious Crash in Ellendale

    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash Friday between a car and a pick-up truck at the intersection of Hummingbird Road and Holly Tree Road in Ellendale.

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash Friday between a car and a pick-up truck at the intersection of Hummingbird Road and Holly Tree Road in Ellendale.

    More

  • Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices