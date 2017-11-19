Two Milford Shootings Prompt Investigations

MILFORD, Del - Milford Police are investigating a pair of over night shootings. The first took place in the 200 block of Northwest 3rd Street around 2:18 am. It’s been reported an unknown male suspect shot a male victim twice and at an occupied home striking it multiple times.

The victim was transported to Bayhealth to be treated for non life threatening injuries.

The second shooting took place in the 300 block of Northwest 4th Street at approximately 5:09 am. In that case an unknown suspect or suspects shot multiple rounds striking an unoccupied park vehicle, striking it multiple times.