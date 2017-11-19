Bridgeville Meth Bust Made In Transit

BRIDGEVILLE, Del -Delaware State Police arrested a Greenwood man after a traffic stop revealed methamphetamine in the car.

On around 10:00 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Sussex Highway (US13) and Newton Road when a 2004 Jeep Cherokee was observed with an inoperable front headlight and rear tail light. A traffic stop was conducted on the SUV and contact was made with the operator and three passengers. A search was subsequently conducted on the car which revealed .2 grams of methamphetamine as well as equipment and component mixtures of the manufacturing stages of Meth along with key ingredients in making the drug.

A passenger seated in the back seatwhere the drugs were located was identified as Jody L. Souva, 35 of Greenwood. He was transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned and released on $8,000.00 unsecured bond.

The operator of the vehicle was cited for the inoperable headlight and tail light. The other two passengers were not charged.

The right lane of US13 southbound was closed for approximately one hour.