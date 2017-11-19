State Rep. Mary Beth Carozza Announces State Senate Bid

OCEAN CITY, MD - Republican Mary Beth Carozza, representing District 38 in the Maryland House of Delegates, will challenge Democratic incumbent State Senator Jim Mathias in the 2018 state senate elections.

Carozza, an Ocean City native, pledged to help create economic opportunities and work closely with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

"I happen to believe that the person that will do the best job in represening you, in the Maryland Senate is your very own delegate," said Governor Hogan, who appeared at Carozza's campaign event today.

Incumbent State Senator Jim Mathias said "I fight for the eastern shore, successfully, effectively, and we don't work partisan politics."